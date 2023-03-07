Baseball is a sport full of tremendous contests and remarkable moments, as evidenced by the most memorable games in MLB Opening Day history.

Opening Day is a time for baseball fans to show optimism for the year ahead, especially if they emerge victorious in one of the most memorable games in MLB Opening Day history. Although, it’s unlikely any game or moment could surpass these unique openers.

MadBum Makes History

With the recent inclusion of the designated hitter in the National League, we will likely never see a Major League pitcher step foot in the batter’s box again, essentially etching Madison Bumgarner’s feat in stone.

The three-time World Series champion earned his paycheck from his clutch left arm, but he was also a beast in the right-handed batter’s box, as Opening Day in 2017 showed. Bumgarner launched two home runs in the opener, becoming the first pitcher ever to do it during the season’s first game. Unfortunately for Bumgarner and the Giants, they squandered the lead in the ninth inning, losing to the Diamondbacks 6-5 on a walk-off Chris Owings knock.

Walter Johnson’s Dominance

We should take any pitching achievement before WWI with a grain of salt, considering the game was decades away from integrating. And if they saw a pitch like Adam Ottavino’s slider, people would have accused him of witchcraft. However, it’s hard to overlook Walter Johnson’s 15-inning shutout in 1926.

Johnson’s Opening Day resume is as good as it gets, tossing seven shutouts in his 14 starts. “The Big Train” eventually won after mowing down a Philadelphia Athletics lineup that included Hall of Famers like Al Simmons and Mickey Cochrane when Joe Harris knocked in the game-winning run on a single.

Runs, Runs, and More Runs

There were several legendary pitchers of the live-ball era, but there weren’t any involved in the Opening Day contest between the Cleveland Indians and the St. Louis Browns. The 21-14 final score feels like there was a football game masquerading as a baseball game. However, a 12-run eighth inning and a record-tying 10 errors by the Browns aided in Cleveland’s 21-run barrage. The record 35 combined runs still stand today.

Bob Feller’s No-No

The Opening Day game between the Indians and the Chicago White Sox in 1940 was the complete opposite of Cleveland’s contest against St. Louis. Bob Feller, known for his blistering fastball, toed the rubber for Cleveland. What he accomplished that day has stood the test of time, becoming the only pitcher to toss a no-hitter to start the season. Feller threw three no-hitters over his Hall of Fame career, although this one is the most special.

Jackie Takes the Field

Some things are bigger than sports and the games that get played. Jackie Robinson becoming the first Black player on an MLB lineup card is undoubtedly one of those things. Nevertheless, Robinson was there to play and help the Dodgers win, which is precisely what he did. Robinson scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves 5-3.

Who’s to say we won’t add another showdown to the catalog of the most memorable games in MLB Opening Day history? But it’s doubtful anything could supplant something as culturally significant as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.