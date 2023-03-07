HERSHEY — Three local wrestlers, two from Clearfield and one from Curwensville, have reached the final weekend of the Pennsylvania high school wrestling season as they will compete at the PIAA AA State Wrestling Championships inside the Giant Center in Hershey.

Action will get underway at 9:00 am on Thursday with the preliminary round of the 20-man brackets. None of three have a preliminary round match, so they will all start with championship round one, which will start immediately after the preliminary round.

First up will be Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins at 139 pounds. Collins, the North West Regional champion with a 35-3 record, will meet the winner of the preliminary bout between Ethan Kolb (38-11), the North East fourth place finisher from Benton, and Landon Ulderich (34-13), the South West regional fifth place finisher from Berlin Brothersvalley. Kolb is a four time state qualifier with a seventh place finish in 2020 at 106 pounds. Collins defeated Kolb at the Bison Duals back in January by a 3-0 score.

Senior Nik Fegert (30-12) of Curwensville will make his first state championship appearance in the championship first round against Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (32-9), the South West regional runner-up. Bollman is a three time state qulaifier who placed fifth last year at 132.

Chamberlain (35-6), a junior who placed eighth at the AAA state championships a year ago, will meet up with Jacob Jones (43-5) from Saucon Valley. The South East region runner-up is a senior making his fourth state tournament, placing fourth in 2021 and second last year, both at 172 pounds.

The complete bracket can be found HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.