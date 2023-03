Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cookies & Cream Brownies. A sweet & tasty treat! Ingredients 1 – 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened 1/4 cup sugar 1 large egg 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Brownie Layer: 1/2 cup butter, melted 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1/2 cup baking cocoa 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cookies-cream-brownies/