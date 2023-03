This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Kletus! Kletus is a short-haired Dilute Calico male kitten. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he is friendly, playful, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek at 814-375-0505 or visit Gateway Humane Society, Inc.

