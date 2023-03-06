DUBOIS – A Rockton man is facing two felony charges for allegedly making plans to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Kevin Frederick Huey, 33, was exchanging messages with a decoy from the 814 Pred Hunters group.

He was charged by state police Thursday with felony counts of criminal solicitation-statutory sexual assault 11 years older, criminal solicitation-aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor criminal solicitation-indecent assault person less than 16-years-old.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 19, members of the 814 Pred Hunters group arrived at the police station to report that one of their decoys pretending to be a 14-year-old girl was getting sexual messages from Huey.

They provided investigators with a binder containing copies of the messages and photos Huey sent the girl.

In these messages, he “requested and sent intimate images, solicited sexual intercourse and made plans to meet to engage in intercourse and take the juvenile’s virginity,” according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police on Feb. 21, Huey confessed that he was “speaking to a 14-year-old and his intentions were to meet to have sexual intercourse.”

Huey is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday, March 10 at District Judge David S. Meholick’s office in DuBois.

Since September, the 814 Pred Hunters has been busy catching alleged predators with fake profiles of teens. Currently there are responsible for 15 other cases in the Clearfield County Court system.

In addition, they have cases pending in a variety of counties and in Ohio.

During one of their live Facebook reports in February, they noted that they have “caught” over 30 possible predators.