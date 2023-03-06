CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A passenger of an SUV was killed on Friday evening after the vehicle he was traveling in struck a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed on the sleet-covered roadway on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, the accident happened on Friday, March 3, around 8:25 p.m. on I-80 West, at mile-marker 123.

Police say the fatal crash occurred as 35-year-old Ahmed Abdi Mohamed lost control of his 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer on the sleet-covered roadway causing his vehicle to jackknife across both lanes of travel.

According to police, 23-year-old Ko Reh was traveling west and was unable to stop his 2020 Subaru Forester, striking the rear end of Mohamed’s trailer.

A passenger in Reh’s SUV–26-year-old Khagendra Poudel–was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The addresses of the occupants of both vehicles were not provided.