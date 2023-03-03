DUBOIS – Musical fun is on tap for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 14th Spring Luncheon.

The locally-based Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players will provide the entertainment for the luncheon and promise a pleasant program with a few laughs and a bit of a sing-a-long.

The luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 12 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois.

The cost to attend is $15 per person for a lunch featuring Italian wedding soup, macaroni salad, Subway sandwich and desert.

Reservation deadline is March 13 and should be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society, Attention: Ruth, P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801.

The mountain dulcimer is one of only two musical instruments to originate in North America, the other being the five-string banjo.

The long, stringed instrument is placed on the lap for playing and provides a rich and varied musical voice.

The Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players trace their origin back to a free-period activity first offered by Virginia Schott at DuBois Area High School.

Schott became interested in the instrument after attending librarians’ workshops where it was used as part of story-telling activities.

In addition to providing instruction for students at the high school, several adults became interested too, resulting in the adults practicing together outside the school setting.

That initial group attracted additional people from the surrounding area and in 2010 the Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players performed for the first time at a DuBois Area School Retirees luncheon.

The name Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players was selected in honor of the Sandy Lick Creek that runs through DuBois before connecting with larger rivers.

The group wanted something that sounded folksy, but aptly described the group and indicated they resided in many different towns in western Pennsylvania.

Since that time the Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players have performed in five counties for church groups, nursing homes, senior centers, reunions and other organizations, including twice at the Indiana County Fair.

The group has also hosted in DuBois a number of the outstanding dulcimer players from throughout the United States, including DuBois’ own Butch Ross, to provide lessons and perform in concert.