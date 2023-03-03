CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl, taking her photo and offering to buy her a bathing suit was sent to state prison Tuesday during sentencing court.

Police say Richard Stephen English, 52, approached the girl on March 30 while she was giving treats to his dogs that were outside his home.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor corruption of minors and indecent exposure and was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Paul E. Cherry to nine months to five years in state prison, according to a court employee.

Originally, he was charged with felony unlawful contact with minor-sexual offenses and corruption of minors, in addition to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

According to the affidavit, the girl who was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, reported that while she was giving the treats, he grabbed them from her and asked about her eye color.

Even though she told him they were brown, she said he pulled her head over and “kissed me on the lips and it was a long forceful kiss for at least three seconds” and he put his hands on her buttocks, trying to get her closer.

After she pulled away, she said he suggested that they go “hug in the corner,” but she told him no. He then suggested it again, saying it would be “fun.” Next, he started touching her belly and body.

Reportedly he told her that he looks at pictures of her that he had taken, “every night” and offered her $20 to buy a bathing suit.

During the incident, the victim said she tasted alcohol on his breath and could tell he was sexually aroused, the complaint states.