BROOKVILLE – Brookville is home to many businesses and organizations.

All play an important role in the overall vitality of the community by providing for the needs of residents, supplying jobs, turning local dollars and supporting civic and social causes.

To call attention to the importance of these businesses and organizations and to recognize the hard work, proficiency and dedication to their community, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce will name the recipients of the “Large Business of the Year,” “Small Business of the Year,” “President’s Cup,” and “Dr. Walter Dick Memorial” awards at its annual luncheon on Friday, April 21.

Nominations will be sought from members of the community based upon the criteria that follows. Winners will be chosen by vote of the Board of Directors. Nominee information must be received by Friday, March 31.

Award Criteria

• The nominee must be a member in good standing of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.

• The nominee must have been in business for a minimum of three years.

• The nominee must be a non-profit 501c3 (only applies to President’s Cup).

• The nominee should demonstrate substantial and meaningful contributions to the community.

• The nominee should demonstrate aid to the community through the use of personal and/or business resources, such as leadership of community initiatives, support of local community projects, or participation on boards of community projects.

• Award-winning organizations can be re-nominated for the award after three years.

Please join chamber staff at the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Luncheon at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. Reservations are required.

The Awards Luncheon will kick off the 100-year celebrations happening throughout the year.

Visit the Chamber’s Web site for more information. www.BrookvilleChamber.com.