CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will be held at PennWest Clarion from July 23rd thru July 28th. The camp is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, and Northern Indiana Counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week. The […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-camp-cadet-applications-available-for-interested-youth/