HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says State Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) sexually harassed her and is calling for him to resign. (Photo: Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Zabel, a former prosecutor, is accused of sexual harassment by a lobbyist. Photo credit: The Office of Governor Tom Wolf / Flickr) Article by Stephen Caruso […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lobbyist-says-she-was-sexually-harassed-by-pa-lawmaker-mike-zabel-calls-on-him-to-resign/