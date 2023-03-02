Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Chicken Casserole. A simple and hearty one-dish meal! Ingredients 1 – 6-oz. package of chicken stuffing mix 2 cups cubed cooked chicken 1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed 1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed broccoli cheese soup, undiluted 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese Directions -Preheat oven to 350°. -Prepare stuffing mix according to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-broccoli-chicken-casserole/