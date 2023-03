William R. “Bill” Brush, age 67, of Brookville, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA, after a brief illness. Bill was born on October 26, 1955, in Brookville, PA to the late James Barr and Donna (Harriger) Brush. He attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class of 1973. He […]

