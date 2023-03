Roger V. Bowser, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday evening, February 27, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born on January 8, 1931, in Distant, he was the son of the late Herbert I. and Grace I. (Shumaker) Bowser. He was married on October 26, 1952, to Thelma L. (Drayer) Bowser and she preceded him in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/roger-v-bowser/