HOUTZDALE — Zane Hensal of Brisbin is announcing his candidacy for a seat on the Moshannon Valley School Board.

Hensal is a 2022 graduate of Moshannon Valley Junior-Senior High School and a freshman at Bucknell University, where he is enrolled as a Political Science major.

His campaign includes an expansive plan to lower property tax, decrease the budget and create a more staff friendly environment.

“We’ve lost 25 percent of our teaching staff in the last year, almost every month they accept a new resignation from a staff member. This isn’t normal, anyone can see that,” he says.

“Our taxes have been raised four times in the last decade, and the budget deficit keeps getting wider. Something has got to change.”

One of the main goals of Hensal’s campaign is to expand transparency in the district, citing recent conflict between the School Board and community members.

“They’re actively ignoring the concerns of the community,” he says. “These Board Members are no longer representing the people of the Moshannon Valley School District, and I think it’s time we changed that.”

He plans to advocate for exit interviews and more community inclusion in the hiring process.

“I want staff to be fully transparent on why they’re leaving,” Hensal says. “I want to know where the district is slacking, and what I can do as a board member to ensure that our teaching staff have everything they need.

“I also want the community to be involved in our hiring – these teachers are teaching their children; members of the community have every right to be a part of the hiring process.”

Hensal promises to be an advocate for parents and students in the community, citing his recent enrollment in the district as a benefiting factor.

“I think that now is the time to get a fresh face on the board,” he says. “I know how the classes are taught, and I know how the district is run.

“I’ve seen first-hand how the issues of the district are impacting both students and staff. I want to be a voice and advocate for every member of the Moshannon Valley community.”

Hensal cites his education at Bucknell University as a valuable asset for Moshannon Valley, noting his accessibility to a wide range of educational professionals.

“Bucknell has some of the brightest minds in education,” he said, “and I plan to use that to Moshannon Valley’s advantage.

“There could be programs we don’t even know exist that could work really well in our district. I plan to exhaust every resource possible to ensure our kids are getting the best education possible.”

Hensal is cross-filing and will be on the Ballot for the May 16 Primary.

For more information, you can visit his Facebook page, Zane Hensal for Moshannon Valley School District.