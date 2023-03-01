DUBOIS – Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting was well-attended with overflow into the lobby at times.

Council had guests that included local boy scouts and junior firefighters along with their families.

Scout Troop #25 led the Pledge of Allegiance while a group of junior firefighters were present to support one of their own.

“What a nice crowd,” commented Mayor Ed Walsh. “… It’s one of the biggest we’ve had in years.”

Pictured, from left to right, are: Tyler Clark, Fourth Ward captain; Justice Kemmerer, Fourth Ward; and Mike Federici, DuBois fire chief.

DuBois City presented its first-ever Outstanding Junior Firefighter of the Year Award to Justice Kemmerer with the Fourth Ward Fire Department.

The award was thought of by the DuBois Fourth Ward Fire Department to honor the late Melanie Weaver.

Weaver was a member and training officer for Fourth Ward, and also played an instrumental role in having junior firefighters.

The award will be presented annually based upon three criteria: grade point average, attendance at fires and attendance of company meetings.

Captain Tyler Clark of Fourth Ward said that Kemmerer’s GPA was 99.9 percent, and her attendance to fires and meetings was perfect.

Pool Rate Increases

DuBois City will also raise its public pool rates this year. It marks the first time in four years that the city has changed its rates.

Season Passes If Purchased Before May 26 Season Passes Weekly Passes Daily Passes Family $175 $200 $50 $20 Adult $125 $150 $40 $10 Youth $100 $120 $30 $7 Senior $75 $75 $25 $5

Coke Hill Project

Also, in the weeks ahead, the city will begin exploration of waterline replacement in the Coke Hill area. According to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, there’s been 11 water breaks over the past 18 months.

Tree Planting Project

The DuBois Redevelopment Authority, represented by Pat Reasinger, provided council with details of its upcoming tree-planting project along Maple Avenue.

Thanks to grant funding, Reasinger said as many as 59 trees could be planted on private property, then pruned to prevent growth into powerlines, or the need of being dug up for future sewer line work.

The private property, however, is the catch to the project. Property owners must give the DuBois Redevelopment Authority permission to plant trees on their property.

Permission requests have been mailed out, Reasinger said, and should be returned to the Redevelopment Authority.

Councilwoman Diane Bernardo suggested the authority expand the program so people may have trees planted in memory of others.

Group Home Project

Resident Chris Tarcson approached council concerning the proper procedure for the opening of a group home for women.

“God put it on my heart to start a new project,” Tarcson said, and help women who have crisis pregnancies.

Presently he has an “angel supporter” willing to donate a home but said he’s seeking the city’s guidance so he follows its rules and regulations.

City Solicitor Toni Cherry recommended Tarcson hold off on acceptance of the house until he could speak with the DuBois City Planning Commission.

“Group homes are permitted in every district in the city,” she said. “However, there are certain requirements that must be met, that have been found to be valid.”

It was also noted that if Tarcson’s plan meets the city’s procedures, it would automatically receive approval.

