David D. Stiteler, 60, of Smicksburg, PA, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on February 5, 1963 in McKeesport, PA to Margaret (McClelland) Stiteler and David J. Stiteler. David graduated from Lenape Vocational Technical School in 1983. He was a member of the Smicksburg Salem Lutheran Church and was a self-employed landscaper and […]

