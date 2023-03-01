CLEARFIELD – Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2023-24 school year is now open.

Registrations are all online via the Clearfield Area Elementary School Web site, www.clearfield.org. Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2023, to enroll for the fall.

To enroll your child, simply go to www.clearfield.org and click on General Info; then Registrar Info; then 2023-24 Incoming Kindergartners; then Create A New Account.

Follow the step-by-step directions, completing each screen and then be sure to click Submit at the end.

The three items necessary to enroll a new kindergarten student are a:

Birth certificate/proof of birth;

Proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, rent receipt, etc.) and

Immunizations/shot record.

These documents may be e-mailed to czortman@clearfield.org, faxed to 814-762-8037 or brought to the elementary school guidance office.

If you are having difficulty obtaining the required forms, please contact the elementary registrar immediately at the number below.

You should still register as soon as possible, but staff mut have the required documents prior to the first day of school.

For more info or questions, please contact elementary registrar, Caroline Zortman, at 814-765-5511, ext. 1500.