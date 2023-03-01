SHARON — A combined twelve wrestlers from Clearfield and Curwensville cleared the first hurdle in their quest to qualify for the 2023 PIAA-AA State Wrestling Championships in Hershey from March 9 to 11.
Hurdle number two now in front of them is the North West AA Regional Championships starting this Friday at Sharon High School. The top-4 wrestlers from District 9 and the top-8 wrestlers from District 10 will square off, looking for a top-4 finish to survive and qualify for the state tourney.
The brackets have been released and eight out of 12 local competitors know their first round matches, while the four Clearfield wrestlers who were district champs or runners-up last week each received a first round bye.
Clearfield match ups:
107: Cash Diehl (26-10) vs. Sawyer Wolfkiel (27-18), Titusville
114: Bryndin Chamberlain (21-14) vs. Ryan Fitzsimmons (16-16), Warren
121: Evan Davis (25-8) vs winner of Ethan Springer (25-18), Sharpsville / Travis Huya (20-16), Saegertown
127: Coton Ryan (21-13) vs. Chase Blake (26-15), Maplewood
133: Colton Bumbarger (16-17) vs. Mequan Maxwell (15-14), Sharon
139: Beady Collins (32-3) vs. winner of Nate Stearns (26-9), Titusville / Logan McDonald (26-13), Youngsville
145: Ty Aveni (22-10) vs winner of Greg Kiser (21-16), Saegertown / Hudson Spires (29-13), General McLane
189: Carter Chamberlain (32-5) vs. winner of Benji Bauer (26-10), Eisenhower / Ryan Welka (18-8), Fort LeBoeuf
Curwensville match ups:
127: Dylan Deluccia (22-10) vs. Teige Berger (17-18), General McLane
133: Ryder Kuklinski (13-6) vs. William Allen (38-11), Corry
145: Nik Fegert (26-11) vs. Gavin Donaldson (29-16), Titusville
160: Logan Aughenbaugh (30-9) vs. Dominic Stearns (17-26), Fort LeBoeuf
Complete brackets courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking HERE