SHARON — A combined twelve wrestlers from Clearfield and Curwensville cleared the first hurdle in their quest to qualify for the 2023 PIAA-AA State Wrestling Championships in Hershey from March 9 to 11.

Hurdle number two now in front of them is the North West AA Regional Championships starting this Friday at Sharon High School. The top-4 wrestlers from District 9 and the top-8 wrestlers from District 10 will square off, looking for a top-4 finish to survive and qualify for the state tourney.

The brackets have been released and eight out of 12 local competitors know their first round matches, while the four Clearfield wrestlers who were district champs or runners-up last week each received a first round bye.

Clearfield match ups:

107: Cash Diehl (26-10) vs. Sawyer Wolfkiel (27-18), Titusville

114: Bryndin Chamberlain (21-14) vs. Ryan Fitzsimmons (16-16), Warren

121: Evan Davis (25-8) vs winner of Ethan Springer (25-18), Sharpsville / Travis Huya (20-16), Saegertown

127: Coton Ryan (21-13) vs. Chase Blake (26-15), Maplewood

133: Colton Bumbarger (16-17) vs. Mequan Maxwell (15-14), Sharon

139: Beady Collins (32-3) vs. winner of Nate Stearns (26-9), Titusville / Logan McDonald (26-13), Youngsville

145: Ty Aveni (22-10) vs winner of Greg Kiser (21-16), Saegertown / Hudson Spires (29-13), General McLane

189: Carter Chamberlain (32-5) vs. winner of Benji Bauer (26-10), Eisenhower / Ryan Welka (18-8), Fort LeBoeuf

Curwensville match ups:

127: Dylan Deluccia (22-10) vs. Teige Berger (17-18), General McLane

133: Ryder Kuklinski (13-6) vs. William Allen (38-11), Corry

145: Nik Fegert (26-11) vs. Gavin Donaldson (29-16), Titusville

160: Logan Aughenbaugh (30-9) vs. Dominic Stearns (17-26), Fort LeBoeuf

Complete brackets courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking HERE