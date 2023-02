Richard “Blaine” Hockman, age 62 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home. Born on May 14, 1960 in DuBois, PA he was the son of the late Richard M. Hockman and Carole (Loughman) Hockman. His mother survives and lives in DuBois. On May 26, 2012 he married his wife Vickie L. (Troupe) Hockman. She survives. Blaine […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-blaine-hockman/