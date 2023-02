Lois L. (Kirkman) Kerner, age 94, of Coolspring, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born on February 25, 1929, to the late John and Claire (Suffolk) Kirkman in Brookville, PA. She graduated from Brookville Area High School with the class of 1947. Lois married Jack Kerner on July […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lois-l-kirkman-kerner/