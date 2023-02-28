HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat Joanna McClinton was elected the first female speaker of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after Mark Rozzi stepped down following two tumultuous months presiding over the lower chamber. (Photo above: Joanna McClinton is the first woman and second Black person to serve as Pennsylvania House speaker. Photo credit: PA House of Representative Democratic Caucus.) By Stephen […]

