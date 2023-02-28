HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement Tuesday on the election of Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) as Speaker of the House:

“As a former Speaker of the House, I offer my congratulations to Speaker McClinton and wish her well on this tremendous responsibility.

“After several months of gridlock and a state House of Representatives that has not been working for the people, we are in dire need of a reset.

“I hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle join us in working to move ahead, open the House and adopt operating rules for the House that we hope will be reflective of the priorities contained in the already-public House Republican rules draft, especially those pertaining to transparency and sexual harassment protections.”