<!-- wp:image {"id":493249,"width":770,"height":578,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/ShaeBloomMemorial-800x600.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-493249" width="770" height="578"\/><figcaption><br>Bottom row, left to Left to right<br>Jocelyn Brady 3rd place, Emerson Bauman 3rd place, Hayes Kassab 1st place, \u00a0Bentley Howe 1st, Blake Rowles 1st place, Reed Albright 3rd place, Daxon Danver 1st place<br><br>Back row, left to right - Logan Houston 2nd place, Christian Schenck 1st place, Gavin Curry 1st place, Hayes Hepfer 1st place, Cael Potter 3rd place, Dylan Putt 2nd place, Colton Smolko 2nd place, Alysandra Brady 4th place.\u00a0<br><br>Not pictured- Reid Hodanish 1st place, Lykan Dean 4th place, \u00a0Hudson Walker 4th place, \u00a0Silas Graham 4th place, Wesley Saggesse 4th place, Curtis Putt 4th place,\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->