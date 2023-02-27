HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education Office of Commonwealth Libraries recently announced that more than $4.1 million in funding has been awarded to 21 libraries in 15 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

“They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming.

“The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”

Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment and upgrade security systems.

Libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:

Allegheny:

Carnegie Library of Homestead, $299,529

Northland Public Library Authority, $750,000

Oakmont Carnegie Library, $173,475

Bedford:

Everett Free Library, $43,253

Bucks:

Bucks County Free Library – Doylestown Branch, $539,660

Butler:

Evans City Public Library Association, $13,480

Chester:

Malvern Public Library, $35,489.50

Clearfield:

DuBois Public Library, $72,950

Clinton:

Annie Halenbake Ross Library, $82,800

Crawford:

Linesville Community Public Library, $31,750

Delaware:

Darby Library Co., $728,726

Northwood Public Library, $14, 811

Rachel Kohl Community Library, $190,398.31

Radnor Public Library, $47,000

Yeadon Public Library, $26,415

Erie:

Erie County Public Library, $41,608.50

Luzerne:

Osterhout Free Library, $157,500

Mifflin:

Mifflin County Library, $499,000

Montgomery:

Wissahickon Valley Public Library, $182,622.50

Monroe:

Eastern Monroe Public Library, $80,000

Schuylkill:

Pottsville Public Library, $117,000

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion and new construction.

PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement.

