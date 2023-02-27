HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians could lose their health insurance and nearly two million could face more food insecurity in the coming months due to two sweeping rollbacks to pandemic-era federal policies. (Photo: Cassie Hill relies both on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Photo credit: Heather Khalifa / Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Katie […]

