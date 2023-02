Joesphine Agnes Sweitzer Kumm, 40 , of Falls Creek, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Born November 21, 1982, Joesphine was the daughter of Maxine and Orval Sweitzer. Joesphine graduated from Rocky Grove High School then received a bachelor degree from Pitt University. She worked for Shop & Save, […]

