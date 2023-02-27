Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Hazelnut Fruit Pizza. Add this fun treat to your usual pizza night! Ingredients 1 – 8 inch whole wheat tortilla 2 tablespoons Nutella 4 fresh strawberries, sliced 1/2 medium firm banana, peeled and sliced 1/2 medium kiwifruit, peeled and sliced Directions -Spread tortilla with Nutella. -Arrange fruits over the top. -Cut into four wedges. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-chocolate-hazelnut-fruit-pizza/