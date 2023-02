James “Reed” William Reed, 51, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, surrounded by the ones he loved. He was born on April 25, 1971. He was raised by Dan Reed and Diane (Getch) Reed. It was later in life that James and his biological father, Harry “Bud” Pierce, were introduced and started to build […]

