Adam Scott Knapp age 40 of John’s Hill Road Brookville, PA; died on Thursday February 23, 2023. Born on March 28, 1982 in Clarion, PA; he was the son of the Late Gary E. Knapp and Lorraine Mortimer Knapp who survives and lives in Brookville. Adam was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. In addition […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/adam-scott-knapp/