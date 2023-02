HOUTZDALE – Christ The King Church in Houtzdale will hold its annual paddle party fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the parish center.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and bidding will begin at 12 p.m. The cost is $3 for your first paddle and $1 for each additional paddle.

Also, 50/50 tickets will be available at one for $2 or three for $5. The kitchen will be open.