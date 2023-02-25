CLARION — With the first evening of wrestling at the 2023 District 9 AA Championship at Clarion University complete, the Clearfield Bison sit in second place with six semifinalists and five alive in the wrestlebacks, while the Curwensville Golden Tide are in seventh with four semifinalists and two still alive in the consies.

Needing a top-4 finish, no one has clinched a spot in next week’s North West Regional at Sharon High School, but 17 local wrestlers still have the opportunity when action gets back under way at 10:00 am Saturday with the semifinals and the second round of consolations.

Clearfield went 12-9 on the day and had two wrestlers eliminated, while the Tide had an overall record of 5-10 and had four wrestlers eliminated.

Reaching the semifinals for Clearfield are Cash Diehl at 107, Bryndin Chamberlain at 114, Evan Davis at 121, Brady Collins at 139, Ty Aveni at 145, and Carter Chamberlain at 189.

The Tide semifinalists are Dylan Deluccia at 127, Nik Fegert at 145, Logan Aughenbaugh at 160, and Trenton Guiher at 215.

There will be no Bison-Tide match ups in the semifinals, and the lone match between the two local teams on Friday was a wild 9-7 overtime sudden victory by Dylan Deluccia, the seven seed, over Colton Ryan, the two seed, at 127 pounds.

With 68.5 team points, the Bison are in good position to contend in what looks to be a 4-team race for the team title amongst St. Marys (71.5 points, six in the semis), Clearfield, Cranberry (63 points, seven semifinalists), and Brookville (57 points, six semifinalists).

Alive in the wrestlebacks for Clearfield are Colton Ryan at 127, Colton Bumbarger at 133, Patrick Knepp at 152, Carter Freeland at a60, and Nick Bailor at 285.

Tide wrestlers still fighting through the wrestlebacks are Austin Gilliland at 107 and Ryder Kuklinskie at 133.

Eliminated for the Bison were sophomore Hunter Ressler (8-11 final record) at 172 and senior Eric Myers (7-20 this year and 8-22 for his career).

The Tide saw seniors Damian Brady (11-17, 39-34) at 121, JD Strong (4-15, 7-28) at 152, Chase Irwin (22-14, 43-35) at 189 and junior Jarett Anderson (6-18) at 172 be eliminated.

Complete results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found HERE.

Complete Day 1 results for Clearfield:

Championship Round 1

127 – Colton Ryan pinned Seth Weckerly (Clarion), 5:11

133 – Colton Bumbarger won by tech. fall over Levi Shick (Redbank Valley), 19-2 4:34

172 – Trenton Mead (Sheffield) dec. Hunter Ressler, 10-5

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Beau Azzato (Cameron County), 1:01

215 – Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry) pinned Eric Myers, 1:57

Championship Quarterfinals

107 – Cash Diehl pinned Caden Burns (Redbank Valley), 3:06

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Ian O’Shea (Port Allegany), 8-6

121 – Evan Davis pinned Grayson Aaron (Clarion), 0:19

127 – Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) dec. Colton Ryan, 9-7 SV

133 – Collin Brown (Sheffield) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 0:39

139 – Brady Collins pinned Colton Cicciarelli (Redbank Valley), 1:35

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Nolan Barnett (Redbank Valley), 1:51

152 – Reece Bechakas (Kane) pinned Patrick Knepp, 3:00

160 – Coyha Brown (Brookville) dec. Carter Freeland, 8-6

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Ben Walter (Kane), 2:51

285 – William Rossman (Coudersport) pinned Nick Bailor, 1:05

Consolation Round 1

172 – Benji Truchan (Ridgway) dec. Hunter Ressler, 6-4

215 – Eric Myers pinned Quincy Boose (Sheffield), 4:53

Consolation Round 2

133 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Wyatt Daisley (Coudersport), 2:30

160 – Carter Freeland pinned Jack Nuhfer (Cranberry), 0:54

215 – Bryson Tucker (St. Mary’s) pinned Eric Myers, 1:21

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.

Complete Day 1 results for the Tide:

Championship Round 1

121 – Cole Bish (Redbank Valley) maj. dec. Damian Brady, 12-0

133 – Ryder Kuklinskie pinned Colton Furgeson (Port Allegany), 2:32

152 – Andrew Wolfanger (St. Mary’s) pinned J.D. Strong, 3:06

172 – Waylon Wehler (St. Mary’s) pinned Jarett Anderson, 1:04

Championship Quarterfinals

107 – Michael Copello (Ridgway) dec. Austin Gilliland, 3-0

127 – Dylan Deluccia dec. Colton Ryan (Clearfield), 9-7 SV

133 – Brecken Cieleski (Brookville) maj. dec. Ryder Kuklinskie, 13-4

145 – Nik Fegert dec. Burke Fleming (Brookville), 12-5

160 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Mason Gordon (Port Allegany), 1:00

189 – Juuso Young (Port Allegany) dec. Chase Irwin, 7-4

215 – Trenton Guiher dec. Logan Edmonds (Clarion), 5-0

Consolation Round 2

121 – Antonio Thornton (Brookville) pinned Damian Brady, 0:42

152 – Alex Marfink (Sheffield) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:57

172 – Rayce Milliard (Johnsonburg) pinned Jarett Anderson, 0:34

189 – Beau Azzato (Cameron County) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:18

Curwensville wrestlers in bold.