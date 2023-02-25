CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jackson Zimmerman was ready for the grind. The Brookville senior has been prepared for that all season. When he took the mat against Carter Chamberlain of Clearfield with the 189-pound District 9 Class 2A title on the line at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gym on Saturday evening, Zimmerman had a clear plan. It paid off in a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/embracing-the-grind-brookvilles-jackson-zimmerman-wins-hard-fought-d9-title-on-the-mat-as-several-top-seeds-shine/