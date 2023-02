CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department on Feb. 15 congratulated George Waring for being the oldest, living active member for 78 years. He will be 95 years old on March 2.

Waring joined the Second Ward Hose Company in 1945 when he was 17 years old. He could join at that age because most of the volunteer firefighters had enlisted in the armed services for World War II.

Waring also enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during the war.