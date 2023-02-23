One of the most beautiful structures you will see in Clearfield County is St. Mary’s Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church located in Ramey.

In July of 1911, Father Peter Luchetchko with his committee consisting of Dmytro Bungo, Joseph Yaleczko and Michael Haman, contracted Gaetano Tiracordia, an Italian stonemason and contractor from Madera, to build the church.

The stone was quarried in Madera and transported to Ramey via mules and wagons. Over 200-pound cut stones (each) were lifted into place for the three-story high church. The structure was completed in 1914.

It was Sunday, May 7, 1972, when the Ukrainian Church was just about to begin 11 a.m. mass that smoke and flames began filling the church.

May 7, 1972, Firemen work to put church fire out May 7, 1972, Damage to inside of church

Only seconds after the church had been completely evacuated by the 175 parishioners, the smoke blocked the front vestibule.

Father Walter Wysochansky, pastor, said in The Progress interview, “It was a miracle! Thank God, that everyone got out.” The church suffered extensive damage.

Fr. Wysochansky took on the enormous task of rebuilding the burnt portions of the church. The church was reroofed, reinsulated and plastered.

The interior was gutted and replaced. The bell tower was near completion in July of 1973, just a little over a year after the disastrous fire.

St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church still stands as a beacon of light in Ramey with a firm foundation and the beautiful high bell tower that has weathered many storms.