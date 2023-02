Sara Catherine (Emberg) Burkhardt, 92, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, while a patient at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1930, to the late Oscar and Eliza (Chapman) Emberg in Punxsutawney. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1948. Sara married William Adolf Burkhardt on February 9, 1953, in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sara-catherine-emberg-burkhardt/