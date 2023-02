Kathleen A. “Kathy” Seliga, 66, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at her home. She was born April 24, 1956 to Bert and Josephine (Farbo) Seliga in Punxsutawney. She was employed at Lily’s Restaurant and Bakery since it opened. She enjoyed gardening, baking and the simple things in life. She is survived by three daughters; Stacey […]

