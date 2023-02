Eva Mae (Plotner) McKillip, 97, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, surrounded by family at her home. Eva was born on August 2, 1925, to the late Cecil Bruce and Mable Lillian (Wingard) Plotner in Munderf, PA. Eva married Chauncey “Chick” Alvin McKillip on March 9, 1946, in Brookville, PA; Chick preceded her in passing. Eva […]

