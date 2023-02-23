<!-- wp:image {"id":493043,"width":845,"height":634,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/BillotteFB-800x600.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-493043" width="845" height="634"\/><figcaption>\u00a0<br>Clearfield senior\u00a0Zachary Billotte, front center, recently\u00a0signed\u00a0to\u00a0continue his football career\u00a0at\u00a0Penn West University Clarion.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Billotte\u00a0are his parents\u00a0Ken Billotte and Leslie Billotte.\u00a0Standing in the back row:\u00a0Heather Prestash- Principal, Tim Janocko- head football coach, \u00a0and Robert Gearhart- Athletic Director.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->