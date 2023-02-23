Surveys estimate that nearly 8 percent of American children ages 2 to 17 and 4 percent of adults have ADHD. Boys are about 2 ½ times as likely as girls to be diagnosed with it. Conventional treatment is proven to reduce ADHD symptoms in most children and adults. Stimulant medication—the most common conventional type used for ADHD—helps 70 to 80 percent of children with ADHD. Most children receive medication or behavioral therapy; just less than one-third receive both. Some people may try complementary health approaches to manage symptoms of ADHD.

What the Science Says

The results of many of the studies on complementary health approaches for ADHD are mixed or haven’t been shown to improve symptoms.

Dietary supplements

Despite a lot of research, it’s unclear whether taking omega-3 fatty acids , such as fish oil, is helpful for ADHD. Almost 40 studies of people in just the last 5 years have looked at omega-3s for ADHD.

, such as fish oil, is helpful for ADHD. Almost 40 studies of people in just the last 5 years have looked at omega-3s for ADHD. Research on carnitine and various herbs, such as St. John’s wort, French maritime pine bark extract (also known as Pycnogenol), and Ginkgo biloba, is limited and hasn’t shown that these supplements improve symptoms of ADHD.

Neurofeedback

The results of studies of neurofeedback, a technique in which people are trained to alter their brain wave patterns, for ADHD are mixed. There have been more than 20 studies of neurofeedback for people with ADHD in the past 5 years.

Other complementary health approaches

The limited research on mind and body practices, such as acupuncture , chiropractic , meditation , and yoga , for ADHD isn’t conclusive.

, , , and , for ADHD isn’t conclusive. There’s no evidence that homeopathic products help with ADHD.

Side Effects and Risks