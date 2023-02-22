PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on potions of Interstate 80 in Clearfield and Clinton counties.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 55 mph along the following stretches of I-80:

Between exits 101/DuBois-Penfield and 123/Woodland-Shawville in Clearfield County

Between exits 178/Lock Haven and 192/Jersey Shore in Clinton County.

All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

