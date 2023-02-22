WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Kim Schrier (D-WA) on Tuesday, along with 36 members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which will allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.

According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, milk is a source of three out of four under-consumed nutrients – calcium, potassium and vitamin D. No other beverage naturally comes close to this level of nutritional value.

“Bad federal policy has kept whole milk out of our school cafeterias for too long,” Thompson said. “Milk is the number one source of 13 essential nutrients.

“In order for students to excel in the classroom, they must have access to proper nutrition. It is my hope the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act will give children a wide variety of milk options and bolster milk consumption—a win-win for growing children and America’s dairy farmers.”

“As a pediatrician, I have dedicated my career to the well-being of children. I know how important adequate nutrition is for growing kids,” Schrier said.

“A good diet early in life leads to proper physical growth, helps improve academic performance, and lays a foundation for healthy eating habits as an adult.

“Milk is an essential part of that diet, providing critical protein, calcium, and vitamin D. It is a filling, nutritious option that will help ensure our children are well-fed and healthy.”

“The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act would allow schools to provide a wider variety of nutritious milk options that children prefer. Whole milk provides them with milk’s 13 essential nutrients for growth, development, healthy immune function, and overall wellness. A wide majority of parents and medical and nutrition professionals know that offering whole milk increases school meal participation, reduces food waste, and provides nutritionally valuable school meals for children and adolescents,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO, International Dairy Foods Association.

“Milk plays a uniquely critical role in providing the nutrients kids need to grow and thrive, both in the classroom and beyond. Milk provides thirteen essential nutrients and numerous health benefits, including supporting brain, immunity, and bone development in children. Milk is the top source of protein for kids ages 2-11 and the number one source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin D for ages 2-18, with calcium, potassium, and vitamin D being three of the four nutrients the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans identifies as nutrients of public health concern. The dietary guidelines also note that nearly 90 percent of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for dairy, including school-aged children. We commend Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) for introducing the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. By increasing the healthful milk options available to schools, the bill provides more tools to help ensure kids have access to dairy’s nutritional benefits as part of a healthy eating pattern,” said Jim Mulhern, president and chief executive officer of the National Milk Producers Federation.

“We are grateful to Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Kim Schrier (D-WA) for their commitment to childhood nutrition with the introduction of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023. This bill ensures nutritional equity by providing choice — so milk’s powerhouse nutrition is truly available to children during the meals they consume at school twice a day, five days a week, three-quarters of the year. Many robust scientific studies and reviews have shown there is no need to limit milk fat for children. In fact, several studies have linked increased milk fat consumption to reduced risk of becoming overweight and increased absorption of Vitamin D,” said Sherry Bunting, a former school board director from Pennsylvania who serves as a volunteer resource for the Grassroots Pennsylvania Dairy Advisory Committee.