Marion Lee Wymer, 82, of Big Run, passed away surrounded by her children, on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Christ the King Manor. She was born in Sykesville on October 9, 1940, the only child of Howard Lloyd Reiter and Alda Marie (Fye) Reiter. Marion was a 1958 graduate of Sykesville Henderson Joint High School, and a 1962 graduate of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marion-lee-wymer/