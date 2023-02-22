Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Feb. 18 on Plaza Drive in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, information was received concerning an unresponsive male inside a parked vehicle at Tractor Supply. Upon arrival on-scene, officers located the vehicle, which was in “drive” with the male’s foot on the brake. They attempted to wake the male for an extended period of time; when he finally woke, he was identified and suspected of being under the influence of controlled substances. Upon investigation, the male was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Clonazepam as well as several glass pipes. He was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw, and released to a sober person with charges pending.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Feb. 14 on South Second Street in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, information was received concerning a male who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at Family Dollar. Upon investigation, it was suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also allegedly in possession of 0.63 grams of methamphetamine and multiple oxycodone hydrochloride pills. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, then to county jail on a probation detainer.