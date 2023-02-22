Swartfager Welding Inc. is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees. Current positions available include Pipe Welders, Diesel Engine Mechanics and General Laborers. Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures. Benefits package includes: Competitive hourly rate of pay Holiday & vacation pay Paid time off Sick pay Medical & vision insurance 401K plan […]

