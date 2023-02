Sharon Joanne Kunselman, 61, of Mayport, was found deceased on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home. Born on April 9, 1961 in Georgia, Sharon came from a rather large family of 8 children. Her father, the late SGT 1 Class Joseph Voytko, US Army (ret) due to his outstanding service along with his stunning wife and dedicated mother, Bebe […]

