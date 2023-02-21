FRENCHVILLE – The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association has announced the winners of its 2023 Coyote Hunt on the association’s official Web site.

Mike Stockdale (Jefferson) harvested the heaviest coyote at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 17, the opening day of the hunt. It was a 53.55-pound male.

Brian Borowitz (Indiana) finished in second place with a 49-pound male that he killed at 4:50 a.m. Feb.18.

And Matthew Curl (Washington) came in third place with a 48.2-pound male that he killed at 10:30 p.m. Feb.17.

Eric Mitchell Cornelius (Bradford) harvested the heaviest female coyote at 5 a.m. Feb.18. It was 47.9 pounds.

The association had 4,419 registered hunters with total prize monies of $44,190.

Fifty percent was divided among all hunters who harvested a coyote. The other $17,676 was divided up 50 percent, 30 percent and 20 percent to the top three place winners.

Stockdale was awarded $8,838 for first place; Borowitz, $ 5,302.80 for second place; and Curl, $ 3,535.20 for third place. Also, Cornelius received $8,838 for weighing in the heaviest female.

With a total of 269 coyotes brought in, prize money of $66 was awarded per dog.

Click here to view complete results for the associations 2023 coyote hunt.