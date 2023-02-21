BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was killed after she drove a side-by-side into a parked dump truck in Burnside Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a private property crash at the railroad tracks near Stifflertown Road and Shryock Road located in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

The crash involved a Yamaha Rhino and a Western Star dump truck.

Police say 51-year-old Jodi Lynn Blatt, of Cherry Tree, was operating a 2016 Yamaha Rhino and struck a Western Star dump truck that was unoccupied and stationary on the railroad tracks.

Blatt was pronounced dead by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office from injuries sustained in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.