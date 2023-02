David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, following an accident at his home. Born on August 12, 1948, in Clarion, he was the son of the late David G. and Ruth R. (Riddle) Delp. Alan was married to Sheila (Gruber) and she preceded him in death in 1978, and then he married Janet E. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-alan-delp/