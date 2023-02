Daniel L. Satterlee, 69, of DuBois, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Penn Highlands Clearfield. He was born December 15, 1953, in Indiana, PA, a son of the late Lois E. (Marshall) Satterlee Hetager and William G. Satterlee. On May 4, 1972, he married Brenda J. (Bennett) Satterlee, who survives. Dan attended the Mt. Zion Church in DuBois. He enjoyed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/daniel-l-satterlee/